Irish flight disruption: Warning of further delays after hundreds spend night at Dublin Airport

Travel disruption in the United Kingdom affecting flights to and from Ireland could last for days after flights were cancelled on Monday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded following an air traffic control technical fault.

Hundreds of disgruntled passengers faced a night at Dublin Airport after the UK fault had a knock-on effect across the network, and there are warnings of further delays despite the issue being “remedied” on Monday.

More than 100 flights to and from Ireland were cancelled as a result of the fault, which knocked out the UK’s National Air Traffic Services (Nats) computer system for more than three hours on Monday. The issue affected not only flights between Britain and Ireland but flights that use UK air space. There were long queues at the Ryanair desk on Monday night as passengers waited to change flights or source accommodation in Dublin.

Hundreds of people trying to return to Ireland were also affected, including four Irish competitors coming back from the World Athletics Championships. They were Kelly McGrory and Sophie Becker, who finished eighth in the world 4x400 metres final on Sunday night, along with John Fitzsimons and Mark English.

A message from our Operations Director about today’s disruption. pic.twitter.com/C4LWX7VyM8 — NATS (@NATS) August 28, 2023

The athletes were kept on the runway for 3½ hours before being told their flight was cancelled. They were due to spend another night in Budapest before flying from Prague on Tuesday. Staff members of Athletics Ireland, fans and members of the media have also been affected by the delays.

The cancellations threw the travel plans of in excess of 10,000 passengers flying to and from Ireland into disarray with the impact of the system issues felt across Europe. The DAA – which manages the airports in both Cork and Dublin – has urged passengers to check with their airlines to establish the status of flights.

Nats said at 3.15pm on Monday it had “identified and remedied” the technical issue affecting its systems and it was working with airlines and airports to support affected flights. Juliet Kennedy, operations director at Nats, said the issue meant the automatic system that provides controllers with details of every aircraft and its route had stopped working, and what happened will be investigated “very thoroughly”.

Holidaymakers were hit by UK bank holiday travel delays, which started on Monday after the UK air traffic control failure meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers.

While most of the flight cancellations were on routes starting or ending in UK airports, flights from other countries including many from northern and eastern Europe were also impacted due to the restriction on the UK airspace.

More to follow. - Additional reporting: Guardian