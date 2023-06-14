Two teenage girls struck by train in Co Sligo

Abut 100 passengers are on board the train which is halted between Ballisodare and Collooney. Photograph: Iarnród Éireann stock

Two teenage girls have been struck by a train in Co Sligo. Irish Rail has confirmed an incident took place involving the 15.05pm service from Sligo to Dublin Connolly.

About 100 passengers are on board the train which is halted between Ballisodare and Collooney. Emergency services are at the scene.

Local Sligo county councillor Thomas Healy said he had spoken to a distressed young man who witnessed the tragedy and who managed to disembark the train.

He said the passenger, who was heading to Dublin on the afternoon Sligo service, was unaware at first why the train had stopped but was very upset when he realised what had happened.

“I am aware that a tragedy has occurred on the track. My thoughts are with the families and also with the driver of the train,” said Cllr Healy.

He was on his way home from work when he saw diversions were in place at the roundabout in Ballisodare.

“The road is closed. People are still on the train,” he said. Cllr Healy was forced to take a side road because of the diversions and said he saw a young man in a very stressed state on the roadside talking to Gardaí.

“He was on the train and he was very upset. He told me he just had to get off and he pulled a lever. The other passengers are still on the train,” said Cllr Healy.

It is understood that the two girls who were struck by the train are from the local area.