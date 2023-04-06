Aer Lingus app and website down ahead of busy travel weekend

The website and mobile apps of Irish airline Aer Lingus are down ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus said it expects flights to operate as normal but has warned of a risk of delays.

Apologising for inconvenience, the airline said in a statement it was working to resolve the issue.

“Customers should allow extra time for check-in and should also check their local airport website/screens for flight information,” it said.

Dublin Airport expects 485,000 passengers to pass through its gates between Thursday and Monday.

Passengers departing from Dublin Airport are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

Demand for car parking at Dublin Airport is very high for Easter with some days already close to being sold out.

The airport said improvements have been put in place for the weekend including decluttering, quicker security times and additional seating.

The operator of Dublin Airport, daa, is reporting that 92% of passengers have been processed in under 20 minutes at the central security screening areas so far this year. - PA