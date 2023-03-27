Teenager dies following single-vehicle crash in Tipperary

The road was closed to allow for an examination to be conducted by garda forensic collision investigators but has since reopened. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A teenager has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Tipperary on Sunday morning.

At about 6.10am on Sunday, gardaí were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on the R505/R661 junction at Dundrum village in Tipperary.

The occupants of the car – a man aged in his 30s and two male teenagers – were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries. One of the teenagers has since died, while the man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The road was closed for Garda investigators to examine it and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the R505 or R661 between 5am and 6.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.