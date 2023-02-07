Minister for Transport warns Dublin Airport drone disruptors will be ‘subject to arrest’

Ryanair has called for 'immediate action' from Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan on drone activity at Dublin airport. File photograph: Nial Carson/PA Wire

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has warned that people operating drones around Dublin Airport will be subject to arrest and face having the Garda “coming down heavy” on them.

Operations were disrupted at Dublin Airport several times over the bank holiday weekend after drones were spotted. This lead to criticism from Ryanair, with the carrier calling for “immediate action” from Mr Ryan, saying thousands of passengers had seen their travel plans disrupted.

“It’s against the law, it’s causing huge disruption, and whatever means supporting the airport we’re going to have to make sure that they’re not disrupting flights,” Mr Ryan said on his way into a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

Asked about whether systems to counteract drone activity could be put in place, he said “we’re sitting down with the airport, and looking at all the different, what are the mechanisms. It’s very hard to do, with the scale of the airport, the size of a drone.

“The Guards also have a particular role, anyone doing this obviously [is] subject to arrest, and that’s the best way of stopping it, people realising that if they are, they’re taking a huge risk with their own liberty.”

Flights were disrupted on Monday for a third time in recent days, with at least three aircraft diverted to Belfast and Shannon following the latest incident.

Under current legislation, a drone cannot operate within 5km of an aerodrome or airport and cannot be used over the heads of an assembly of people, over urban areas or in restricted areas such as military installations or prisons. A drone is not allowed to fly higher than 120 metres or more than 300 metres from its operator.

‘Catastrophic failure’

Meanwhile, aviation expert and former Air Corps Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Byrne has warned that drones could cause “catastrophic failure” to an aircraft engine.

Mr Byrne told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that the disruption of flights at Dublin airport over the weekend was “just unbelievable”.

There are over 40,000 registered drone users in the Republic of Ireland and the system is very well administered by the Irish Aviation Authority, he said.

“The people doing this are not in that field at all,” said Mr Byrne. “The effects of an aircraft taking off and ingesting one of these things would be extremely serious. It would probably lose the engine because unlike the birds, this thing is made of metal and plastic. It will cause a catastrophic failure of an engine. And we just can’t have that. It’s criminal. It should be stopped.”

Anti-drone measures are very difficult to implement, said Mr Byrne, as drones are small and nimble.

“I believe they (the drones) were seen after dark only because they’ve got a flashing light, you see. So that’s sort of giving the game away. But also you’ve got people in the airport who are trained, the airport police, An Garda Síochána, airport fire crew, all of whom would be skilled, only too eager to help with a set of binoculars.”

Drones could not be shot down as they are small and nimble and the bullets could end up in nearby neighbourhoods.

While a Garda helicopter could possibly track a drone, it would not be feasible to have one on standby permanently, said Mr Byrne.