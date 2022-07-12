DAA ‘has no plans’ to order flight cancellations at Dublin Airport

DAA said it has 'no plans' to limit the number of flights airlines are operating at Dublin Airport. File photograph: Collins

Dublin Airport operator DAA said it has “no plans” to order flight cancellations at the airport.

The comment comes as Britain’s Heathrow airport ordered the cancellation of 61 flights at short notice on Monday, a move that has disrupted the travel plans of some 10,000 passengers.

Airlines at London’s busiest airport were asked not to rebook affected travellers on other flights departing on Monday, as authorities said the airport could not handle the crowds.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said “exponential growth in passenger numbers,” was to blame, and he added the airport would “review the schedule changes that airlines have submitted” when planning crowd-control measures.

Airports across the world have also blamed staff shortages and illness due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

However, a spokeswoman for DAA said ordering airlines to cancel flights from Dublin would be “a last resort” and added there are “no plans to do that”.

Some three flights were cancelled at Dublin on Monday, including a morning British Airways (BA) flight to Heathrow and return BA flight from Heathrow in the evening. An Aer Lingus incoming flight from Philadelphia was cancelled Monday morning, due to technical issues.

Monday’s cancellations followed the cancellation of 13 flights on Sunday, including a number of flights to European destinations.