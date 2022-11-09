Meta staff in Ireland brace for job cuts as firm lays off 11,000 globally

Facebook parent Meta, which has its international headquarters in Dublin, employs some 3,000 people directly and another 6,000 contractors. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Facebook parent Meta has announced plans to cut 11,000 jobs, some 13 per cent of the social media giant’s 87,000-strong global workforce.

In Ireland, the cuts are set to impact Meta’s 3,000 directly employed staff, the company told Irish staff this morning, although the scale of the lay-offs is not yet known. If the cuts in Ireland are 13 per cent then about 390 Irish jobs could be lost, although sources believe the final figure could be higher.

In a statement, Meta said the 6,000 or so contractors it employs in Ireland through third party companies will not be affected. Generally, if contractors are to be laid off, that would be done by the third party firms that legally employ them.

A Meta spokeswoman said the number of Irish redundancies will be “based on the reduction of 13 per cent of the global team, although we won’t be in a position to confirm the final number of redundancies until the collective consultation process is completed”. However, she said the Department of Enterprise has been notified of the expected number of job cuts.

The company said it has informed the relevant policy stakeholders of its plans, including the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

It said the timeline for the cuts will be “defined by Irish Government guidelines”, which will see impacted employees entering collective consultation with the company. The company uses large numbers of contractors specifically to allow it to increase and reduce staff quickly as it requires.

The spokeswoman said that Ireland remains “an integral part of our company and our operations.”

She said: “Today’s announcement and the process does not have any impact on Ireland’s status, or on our long-term investment plans in Ireland. We appreciate Ireland’s and in particular the Irish Government’s ongoing support for our operations here.”

In a message to employees this morning, Meta’s founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the global cost cutting initiative.

“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13 per cent and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go,” he said.

“We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.”

Meta employs more than 3,000 people directly in Ireland, with an additional 6,000 people employed at operations across multiple sites including Meta’s international headquarters in Dublin, Clonee data centre in Co Meath and Reality Labs in Cork.

Mr Zuckerberg said he held himself accountable for the decision and “how we got here”.

He told staff: “At the start of Covid, the world rapidly moved online and the surge of ecommerce led to outsized revenue growth. Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration that would continue even after the pandemic ended. I did too, so I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected.

“Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I’d expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”

It follows Twitter’s decision last Friday to cull its 7,500 workforce globally, with more than half of its 500 workers in Dublin expected to be axed.

Dual Irish-US headquartered payments company Stripe, founded by Patrick and John Collison, also revealed plans last week to cut 14 per cent of its staff worldwide as the global downturn continues to hit the tech sector. Some 80 Irish jobs are expected to be lost in the process.