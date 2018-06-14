World Cup fever is here; Ireland make eight changes for Australia Test
Morning Sports Briefing: keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team
A general view of St Petersburg is seen ahead of the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
So, the day has finally arrived. At 4pm this afternoon the 2018 World Cup will get underway with the titanic battle of ... Russia v Saudi Arabia. Okay, it’s not the most exciting of matches to open the tournament but it’s the World Cup, there’s football on the telly at 4pm on a Thursday, so does it really matter? Set up and ready to go in Moscow is our own Keith Duggan who this morning writes that a festive feeling has engulfed Russia as it prepares to open its arms to the footballing world.