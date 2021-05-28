Win or bust for Munster; More Covid doubt hangs over hurling league match

CJ Stander will captain Munster in his Thomond Park farewell tonight. Stander, Tommy O’Donnell and James Cronin will make their farewell appearances at Thomond Park after being named in Munster’s starting XV for their Pro14 Rainbow Cup game against Cardiff Blues. This will be a win-or-bust fourth-round tie in the pursuit of a place in the North v South final in Treviso on June 19th. Ulster’s Rainbow Cup game against Scarlets on Saturday has been cancelled after four players tested positive for Covid-19.

A further Covid doubt hangs over the Kilkenny-Wexford league fixture this weekend, as Kilkenny have tested their panel for coronavirus after a player proved positive earlier in the week. Writing in his weekly column, Jackie Tyrrell thinks things are changing quickly in hurling and I’m all on for it: “I, for one, am all on for it. Finally defenders are getting credit – and in some cases doing the forwards’ jobs for them.”