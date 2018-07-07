William Dunlop killed in Skerries 100 crash

Motorcyle racer William Dunlop has been killed during practice for the Skerries 100 road races. The 32-year-old was practicing for a race due to take place at the event in Co Dublin on Sunday.

Dunlop was a member of the famous Dunlop racing family, a nephew of the legendary rider Joey and son of Robert, both of whom also died in motorcycle accidents. He was a distinguished rider in his own right and had enjoyed wins at the North West 200 and Ulster GP.

A statement released by the organisers of the Skerries 100, said that they “deeply regretted that William Dunlop has passed away following injuries received in a tragic accident that occurred during practice which took place today, 7 July 2018.

“The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club extends their heartfelt sympathy to William Dunlop’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time.”

Robert Dunlop died at the North West 200 in 2008. His brother Joey, the best known of all Irish road racers, died in a crash in Estonia in 2000.