Why Paul O’Connell is a perfect fit for Ireland; Shane Long switches to Bournemouth

The start of this year’s behind-closed-doors Six Nations is creeping ever closer and Ireland have sights firmly set on Wales at the Principality Stadium on Sunday. In his column this morning Gerry Thornley writes that this young French side look primed to end their Six Nations drought but they will face stiff competition from Ireland and England. “If any of the celts is best equipped to take it to France and England it is Ireland. Paul O’Connell could be an inspired appointment, especially if it sharpens up Ireland’s lineout,” he writes. Speaking of Paul O’Connell, much has been made of his appointment ahead of the tournament and this morning Johnny Watterson and Gavin Cummiskey look at why he is tailor-made for the forwards job. “When O’Connell swept into his Irish forwards coaching job just weeks ago it was wearing his player-warrior super hero suit; a leader, a captain, figuratively and physically substantial.” The O’Connell move is one which has certainly excited Mike Catt with the Ireland attack coach saying yesterday that he’s already learned a lot from the former Munster player.

Moving to soccer and the last-minute transfer deals were still being worked through late into last night and the early hours of this morning with Shane Long one of those to make a last-minute switch. In a move announced two hours after the window closed the Irish forward joined Bournemouth on loan while Southampton landed Takumi Minamino and Liverpool bolstered their defence with the signings of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak. Earlier it has been confirmed that Troy Parrott’s loan spell at Millwall had been cut short with the young Dubliner instead switching to Ipswich Town in a move which Emmet Malone writes is best for all parties.