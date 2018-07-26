The All-Ireland SHC semi-finals loom large, and on Sunday Cork face Limerick in what promises to be a rip-roaring encounter in a packed Croke Park. The Rebels head into the clash as slight favourites, and one man who will be key in helping them progress to a first All-Ireland final since 2013 will be Séamus Harnedy. Indeed, in today’s GAA statistics column Eamon Donoghue has reflected on what has been a fine campaign for the 28-year-old - who has already captained the side to the Munster title. He writes: “Harnedy has scored 3-14 in Cork’s five championship matches, all from play, he’s by five points the Munster champions’ top scorer (aside from placed balls) with a scoring average of 0-5 per match.” And in a fixture which promises to be a shootout, Harnedy’s prowess in front of goal could prove the difference: “This year his two biggest contributions to a team in form, have been in his ball winning under Anthony Nash’s long puck-outs, and his goalscoring. In this summer’s championship he’s already scored three goals in five matches, half of the tally he’s amassed in all of his 26 Championship appearances.”

“And now the end is near, and so I face the final curtain. . .” Yesterday saw former Republic of Ireland international-turned RTÉ sport stalwart Eamon Dunphy announce he is to leave his role with the broadcaster, in order to focus on his podcast ‘The Stand.’ And today Mary Hanigan has paid tribute to the outgoing 72-year-old, who departs after 40 years on the small screen. She writes: “Now we’re faced with a potentially grim future where knowledgeable analysts will just, well, analyse football games. We could, potentially, die of boredom. Eamon was, well, showbiz, baby. He regularly took the piss, he was considerably more about entertainment than information, but is that so bad?”