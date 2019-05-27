Wexford and Galway finished 0-16 apiece after a thrilling final quarter in their Leinster hurling round-robin clash at Salthill yesterday. Keith Duggan explains how both teams are now left with plenty to do after a scrappy stalemate. In Sunday’s football action - Longford and Kildare will have to do it all over again next Sunday after an entertaining draw in Tullamore. In Ulster, Donegal broke down Fermanagh’s defensive blockade to set up a mouthwatering Ulster semi-final against Tyrone, and earlier in the day Laois edged Westmeath to reach the last four in Leinster. The big result on Saturday seen Roscommon beat Mayo in the Connacht semi-final - Deja vu as fallible Mayo repeat the same old mistakes. The draw for the first round of the All-Ireland football qualifier series takes place at 8.30am this morning.

Following the defence of their Pro14 title against Glasgow on Saturday - Leinster’s players and coaches have revealed how the pain of their Champions Cup defeat spurred them towards redemption at Celtic Park. Head coach Leo Cullen explained: “Johnny (Sexton) mentioned regrets, those regrets are there forever. But, as he also said, we’ve been to four finals in the last two years and winning three is a nicer ring to it than two wins.” Last night there was confirmation that Seán O’Brien will miss the World Cup due to another hip operation which will sideline him for six months. Gerry Thornley reflects on the international career of one of the great Irish rugby players of the professional era.