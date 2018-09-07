An injury-hit Republic of Ireland team began their Uefa Nations League campaign with a 4-1 defeat to Wales last night. With Gareth Bale pulling the strings, Ireland were totally overwhelmed as Wales cut loose at Cardiff. Emmet Malone writes: “If you are inclined to count it as the start of a qualifying campaign then it was a bad one; the worst, in fact, since the preliminaries for the 1962 World Cup when Ireland lost their opening game, also by four goals to one, in Scotland.” Best for Ireland on the night was Callum Robinson, making his debut.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods put on stunning shows in the opening round of the BMW Championship in Pennsylvania to tie each other for the lead at eight under. Out early, it was a 62 for Woods, tying the course record and getting within one of his career low round. While thoughts of a 59 for McIlroy were dashed with two bogeys in his closing three holes.