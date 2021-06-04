Victory at last for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland; Lowry starts strongly at Memorial

Troy Parrott’s first international goals spared Ireland’s blushes as they came from behind in Andorra to finally hand manager Stephen Kenny victory at the 12th attempt. Parrott is confident he can nail down his place in the team and keep scoring goals. Check out Patrick Madden’s player ratings here. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after suffering a thigh injury during England’s friendly win over Austria.

Shane Lowry maintained his largely excellent form of late with an opening, three under par, 69 at a weather affected Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio. He’s three off the first round leader Collin Morikawa after a round plagued by weather delays. Rory McIlroy will have to resume his first round this morning after play was eventually called off due to the inclement weather. He is 1-over through two holes.