Billed as the clash of the Premier League champions against the challengers, Manchester City and Liverpool ended all square in Anfield yesterday. With both teams now joined top on 20 points, along with Chelsea who were 3-0 winners away to Southampton. City manager Pep Guardiola explained after the match that it was he who decided that should Riyad Mahrez should take their late penalty - which he blazed over the bar - and has apologised to Gabriel Jesus after refusing the Brazilian’s request to take it. Ken Early meanwhile writes this morning that the victim role is a perfect fit for José Mourinho, who after Saturday’s comeback against Newcastle, “spoke sadly about the wickedness at the heart of modern football, and in a Trump-like flourish painted himself as the victim of a ‘manhunt’. Drama is his element.”

Kilmacud Crokes spectacularly dethroned All-Ireland champions Cuala in the Dublin senior hurling semi-final, with a 3-13 to 1-17 victory setting up a final against Ballyboden St Enda’s. Both remain in the hunt for the football/hurling double. Elsewhere Ballygunner claimed a fifth successive Waterford senior hurling championship title with Pauric Mahony scoring 0-13, Scotstown made it four football titles on the bounce in Monaghan, and Thurles Sarsfields’ “drive for five” was ended by Nenagh Eire Óg who will now play Clonoulty-Rossmore in the Tipperary hurling decider.