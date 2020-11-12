US Masters day one; Ireland hope to add to storied history against England

A US Masters unlike any other in its history gets underway today as the world’s best golfers do battle with an eerie Augusta. Shifted from April to November due to the outbreak of Covid-19, and now played with no fans and the whiff of thunderstorms in the air. All eyes are on Bryson DeChambeau, but Philip Reid explains why power is not the only ingredient needed to win. He’s also profiled four players to watch out for. Click here for first and second round tee times, and you can follow all the day’s action at irishtimes.com/sport with our liveblog from lunchtime.

At 8pm this evening Ireland take on England in a friendly match at Wembley, with Stephen Kenny hoping his team can add to a storied history in the fixture. In his match preview Emmet Malone has selected a possible Irish team, with Callum Robinson, Aaron Connolly and Enda Stevens among those ruled out. Northern Ireland can qualify for a second consecutive Euros and the fifth major tournament in their history with victory over Slovakia in tonight’s play-off final at Windsor Park. Manager Ian Baraclough has urged his players to make history and bring “a ray of sunshine” to a country in lockdown. Liverpool’s Joe Gomez sustained a knee injury during England training on Wednesday, he awaits the results of a scan.