United well beaten by Leicester; What we learned from win over England
Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday by Leicester City. Photograph: Getty Images
This year’s FA Cup semi-finals will see Leicester take on Southampton and Chelsea face Manchester City. On Sunday Chelsea made nine changes but still had too much for Sheffield United in a 2-0 victory. While Leicester left Manchester United with nothing but the Europa League to play for after completely outplaying them in a 3-1 win. Stephen Kenny will have to plan without Caoimhin Kelleher, Kevin Long, Conor Hourihane and Callum O’Dowda after all four were ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. In his column this morning (Subscriber Only), Ken Early explains why Harry Kane is likely to be stuck at Spurs for the rest of his peak years.
Following Saturday’s Six Nations win over England, Malachy Clerkin explains why international sport is far more complex than simply ‘Us v Them’: “it is possible to admire CJ Stander’s time in an Ireland shirt and still think it’s wrong that he was able to have an Ireland career . . ." Robbie Henshaw’s outstanding Six Nations campaign means he now has ownership of the 12 and 13 Irish jersey, but can only wear one. John O’Sullivan thinks the Leinster centre is “a more valuable asset than someone largely fated to truck up ball into a heavy body count.” Here are five things we learned from the Irish victory.