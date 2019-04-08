Irish defender Matt Doherty scored the first goal of yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final, before watching his Wolves team’s 2-0 lead slip late on against Watford. Catalan attacker Gerard Deulofeu, dropped to the bench for the Wembley encounter, came on to score two goals for Watford. One was exquisite and the other was the winner. In Sunday’s only Premier League match, Everton put a dent into Arsenal’s top four ambitions with a 1-0 win at Goodison Park. That result was good news for Manchester United, and ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona on Wednesday, Ken Early is giving them a chance. He writes in his column this morning (Subscriber Only): “A decade ago they (Barcelona) were reinventing the game, now they are just a normal rich team who happen to have the best player in the world.”

Leona Maguire birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and pick up her first professional victory in California on Sunday night. This week Rory McIlroy heads to the Masters aiming to “become just the sixth player to win all four of golf’s majors it deserves to be regarded as the finest achievement in the history of Irish sport.” That’s according to Monday’s Tipping Point column, which you can read in full here.