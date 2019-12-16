United fail to make it three in a row; Munster left with it all to do in Paris
Manchester United and Everton ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: PA
Manchester United failed to continue their winning run when held to a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford. Revitalised under Duncan Ferguson, the visitors held on after a controversial opener, with youngster Mason Greenwood scoring United’s goal. Tottenham continued to close the gap on the top four with a last-gasp winner against Wolves, and Kevin De Bruyne scored two and created another as Manchester City brushed managerless Arsenal aside at the Emirates. In his column this morning, Ken Early explains why the single-minded Mesut Özil is an Arsenal misfit in more ways than one. And Brian O’Connor writes about the most evocative sporting story in Ireland right now, Liverpool closing in on becoming champions of England for the first time in 30 years: “in a country so in thrall to the English game, how the Liverpool story unfolds is going to be watched with compulsive interest here in particular, no matter what the geography might indicate.”
Brian Lohan’s Clare tenure got off to a winning start as his team came from behind to defeat Tipperary in the opening round of the Munster Hurling League in Nenagh. In Leinster, an understrength Dublin team were comfortable winners over Westmeath in a low-key Walsh Cup game and two quickfire first half goals were enough for Eddie Brennan’s Laois team to beat neighbours Carlow in Cullen Park. While the Carlow footballers were also beaten on Sunday, by Longford who booked their place in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final for the fourth year in a row.