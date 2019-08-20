Manchester United were held 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers last night as a sumptuous Ruben Neves strike cancelled out Anthony Martial’s first-half goal and Paul Pogba missed a late penalty. Wolves, who beat the visitors in the league and FA Cup at Molineux last season, were transformed in the second half, rejuvenated by substitute Adama Traore on the wing.

Speaking at the old Burlington hotel as an All-Ireland winning manager, Liam Sheedy says Tipperary’s success would not have been possible without his selector Eamon O’Shea: “He has a special connection to me and he has a special connection to all the players and he just brings the best out of everyone.” Kilkenny manager Brian Cody was in a far less joyous mood in the Citywest hotel, explaining that the first half red card was the game’s decisive moment - but warned that to scapegoat Richie Hogan “would be outrageous”. Kevin McStay’s weekly column (Subscriber Only) is about the regret of missing out on All-Ireland glory and how it can linger for a lifetime: “It won’t ruin your life. But it’s there, it is part of you.”