Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjær have exchanged kind words ahead of tonight’s Manchester derby League Cup semi-final. However, Solskjær has also called for appropriate protection from City’s tactical fouling while the reigning champions’ Catalan manager has said he would rather play golf than ever manage United. Tonight’s League Cup semi-final first leg kicks off at Old Trafford at 8pm - the first Manchester derby of the decade. Last night Arsenal survived a first half onslaught to beat Leeds 1-0 in their FA Cup third-round match at the Emirates Stadium - Reiss Nelson scored the goal in a vastly improved second half display. Click here to read about last night’s FA Cup fourth round draw, where Manchester City will host Fulham and league leaders Liverpool will travel to take on the winners of Bristol City and Shrewsbury.

Munster outhalf Joey Carbery has suffered a wrist ligament injury which is likely to rule him out of the Six Nations entirely. The injury-cursed outhalf apparently suffered his latest mishap during Munster’s 38-17 defeat to Ulster last Friday in what was his first start for the province this season. In his column this morning, Gerry Thornley explains how Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey is beating at Andy Farrell’s door, but the logjam at Ireland’s inside centre is an obstacle: “with Ringrose and Farrell in the mix, in order to pick McCloskey, Ireland would have to omit both Aki and Henshaw.”