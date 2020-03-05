As coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, the position on the conclusion of this year’s Six Nations remains uncertain. For now, France v Ireland is set to go ahead as planned at the Stade de France next Saturday night but that situation could easily change, as could the fate of England’s trip to face Italy, especially given that it’s due to be in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome – home to both Roma and Lazio – at the same time that all Serie A matches are being played behind closed doors. But, moving on to matters on the pitch, John O’Sullivan writes in his stats column this morning that Ireland are unearthing some green giants and bridging a historical shortfall in height terms. “A study in 2016 found that in the years between 1914 and 2014, the average height for an Irish male aged 18, had increased by 4.7 inches to 5ft 10in so it’s perhaps little surprise that Irish rugby is starting to see a greater proliferation of taller players,” he writes.

Meanwhile, Owen Doyle writes this morning that it is time to speed up scrum formation and apply quicker sanctions. “The first two scrums in Ireland’s game against Scotland took over four minutes. That’s a lot of so-called “ball in play” time down the drain. Strong sanctions – including cards – change behaviour, chat does not. That was very clear in England v Ireland, the scrums were a mess,” he writes.