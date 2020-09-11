Ulster’s near impossible task; Serena Williams crashes out

Ulster should interpret the selection of Ross Byrne over Johnny Sexton for Saturday’s Pro14 final as a straight insult. Gavin Cummiskey explains that while Leinster have form in this regard, and clearly Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster trust Byrne in big games, benching the best strategic 10 in the world for a final can only be used as a motivation by the opposition. Impossible is nothing, but Ulster will need all the heroics they can muster up to topple the title-holders. The two teams will be announced at lunchtime today. Ireland will play three of their four matches in the upcoming, one-off Autumn Nations Cup at the Aviva Stadium, all three of which are expected to be screened by RTÉ and Channel 4, but The Irish Times has learned that their sole away game, against England, is likely to be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime. Gerry Thornley has a breakdown of the unprecedented and hectic schedule that awaits the Irish team.

Victoria Azarenka stunned Serena Williams 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals of the US Open overnight, denying the American the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year. Azarenka will play Japan’s Naomi Osaka on Saturday in her third final at Flushing Meadows, having lost the previous two to Williams in 2012 and 2013. Williams looked supreme in the first set her but fellow mother fought back superbly, although her 38-year-old opponent was not helped by a jarred ankle early in the deciding set that required heavy strapping. Against all expectations, 29-year-old Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta is staring at an unlikely hat-trick of upsets when he plays Alexander Zverev today for a place in Sunday’s men’s final, against last year’s finalist, Daniil Medvedev, or the triple-Slam runner-up Dominic Thiem.