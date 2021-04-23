Uefa considering sanctions against dirty dozen; GAA release league fixtures

Leicester hardened their top-four credentials and plunged West Brom deeper into the bottom three with a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium last night. Uefa is considering imposing sanctions on the 12 clubs involved in the failed attempt to establish a breakaway European Super League. Its president, Aleksander Ceferin, has warned they will “suffer the consequences” of “their mistake”. Uefa will reallocate Dublin’s four Euro 2020 matches to other cities today, with London’s Wembley Stadium lined up to host the last-16 tie on June 29th.

The GAA has released the Allianz League fixtures for the coming season, beginning on May 8th. Cork, Down, Dublin and Monaghan all have no home fixtures as a result of being stripped of one and drawn away in their two others. Competitive club GAA games for youth and adults can recommence in Northern Ireland from May 7th, and six days earlier challenge games will be permitted.