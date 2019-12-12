The line-up for the last-16 of the Champions League is complete, after the final round of group fixtures took place last night. Tottenham Hotspur’s place in the knockouts as Group B runners-up was already confirmed and they were beaten 3-1 away to Bayern Munich in a dead-rubber. The hosts took the lead at the Allianz Arena through Kingsley Coman before the impressive Ryan Sessegnon equalised after 20 minutes. That was as good as it got for José Mourinho’s weakened side however, with Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho giving the Bavarians a comfortable win. Earlier in the night, Manchester City rounded of their group campaign with a 4-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb, Gabriel Jesus scoring a hat-trick as his side came from behind in Croatia. Elsewhere, Real Madrid beat Club Brugge, Juventus won at Bayer Leverkusen and PSG thrashed Galatasaray 5-0. The draw for the next stage will be made on Monday December 16th. Tonight the Europa League group stages are completed, with Manchester United needing to avoid defeat to AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford in order to progress as group winners (kick-off 8.0pm).

Elsewhere in today’s rugby statistics column John O’Sullivan has asked if it would be feasible for the match clock to be stopped at scrum time - following Munster’s tight Champions Cup win over Saracens last week. And, he concludes, the answer is no. He writes: “Stopping a match for scrums would see the amount of time it takes to complete a game at present, edging closer and closer to the two-hour mark, move appreciably beyond it. If such a mechanism had been in place at Thomond Park last Saturday, then there would have been an additional 21 minutes to get through but the main argument against the idea would centre on player welfare.” Meanwhile the All Blacks have confirmed Ian Foster will replace Steve Hansen as head coach of the All Blacks, the 54-year-old being promoted from his role as assistant on a two-year deal.