Tottenham are all business at Marine; Six Nations hopes in the balance

There was no FA Cup fairytale yesterday, as José Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur routed non-league Marine in the third round. Spurs were 5-0 winners at Rossett Park, with Carlos Vinícius scoring a hat-trick against the side from England’s eighth tier. Among the day’s other fixtures League Two Crawley Town beat Leeds 3-0, with television celebrity Mark Wright coming off the bench to make his debut against Marcelo Bielsa’s side. There were also wins for Chelsea and Manchester City, while Brighton needed penalties to beat Newport County. Tonight West Ham play Stockport County at Edgeley Park, with the draw for the fourth and fifth rounds to take place afterwards.

The 2021 Six Nations is scheduled to start on February 6th, however hopes the tournament can go ahead remain in the balance. This is due to rising coronavirus rates in Ireland and the UK, which could lead to France being unable to take part in the Championship. Gavin Cummiskey writes: “The French government’s instruction for rugby clubs to cancel cross border competition “in the short term” makes the postponement of the 2021 Six Nations a real possibility. The coronavirus variant spreading across the United Kingdom and Ireland has already led to a travel ban into France which is expected to override a previous exemption for elite sports.”