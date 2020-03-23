It’s looking increasingly likely that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed after the IOC yesterday gave themselves four weeks to make a decision on the future of the Games. With athletes, teams, and federations calling for its postponement amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the IOC’s executive board are now exploring new “scenario-planning”, although they have ruled out a cancellation. The Tokyo Games are still scheduled to open on July 24th, now just 123 days away.

Malachy Clerkin has caught up with Kerry footballer and publican Paul Geaney to discuss how the current crisis has impacted on his life: “For the time being, it’s a matter of living day to day and trying to keep fit,” he says. "You think about football the odd time but it’s not really there to anywhere near the extent where it usually is.” In another excellent read, Gerry Thornley interviews rugby agent Niall Woods who outlines the risk of salary cuts and job losses affecting the game: “more than ever we need to see the (2020) Six Nations completed and for the Irish team to finish as high as possible.”