Tipperary are the last ever All-Ireland under-21 winning team after a late goal from substitute Conor Stakelum seen them edge Cork at the Gaelic Grounds. The Rebels had clawed back a three-point deficit with four successive scores to lead by a single point heading into additional time. In his Championship 2018 column, Kevin McStay explains how the standard of officiating has not kept pace with the modern game; “Conor Lane, who has been appointed, David Coldrick and David Gough, who should be Sunday’s linesmen, are the three best referees but just like in football, when you go outside the top there is a stark drop to the next best.”

Watford and Chelsea both joined Liverpool as early leaders of the Premier League after wins on Sunday. Watford made it three from three after overcoming Crystal Palace 2-1 in the early kick-off, while Chelsea had a late own goal to thank for a 2-1 away win at Newcastle. Tonight Tottenham take on Manchester United at Old Trafford, and with Jose Mourinho dominating the headlines in recent weeks, Ken Early writes that “the tragedy of late Mourinho is he’s become a bore.” Meanwhile Dedryck Boyata redeemed himself with Celtic fans by scoring the winner against Hamilton.