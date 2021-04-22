Time to get vindictive with Europe’s dirty dozen; Maguire starts LA Open strongly

The European Super League may have died a death but the cartel lives on. Europe’s dirty dozen must not be allowed to slip back into their routines. Now is the time to get vindictive. Check out the latest reaction to the European Super League’s ironic failure here. Tottenham took the first steps to moving on from their ESL shame as interim manager, 29-year-old Ryan Mason, made a winning start to his reign at home to Southampton. In last night’s later kick off Manchester City came from behind to beat Aston Villa and edge closer to the title.

Leona Maguire – just a matter of days after her career-best finish on the LPGA Tour - hit the ground running in the LA Open with an opening round 69, two-under-par. That leaves her five shots off the first round lead. As golf clubs around the Republic of Ireland prepare for next Monday’s long-awaited reopening, committees and management are faced with a dilemma – what to do for members who have been unable to play for 209 days of the last 14 months?