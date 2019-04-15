Tiger Woods produced one of sports greatest ever comebacks last night, winning his 15th major title and his fifth US Masters at Augusta National. All of 11 years after his last, a period during which he has undergone multiple back surgeries and faced personal problems which had threatened to end his career, Woods carded a closing 70 to finish 13 under par, one shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka, the reigning US Open and US PGA champion. Philip Reid reports from Augusta: “from the get-go, Tiger Woods’ fashion sense proved prophetic: the retro mock turtleneck shirt provided a throwback to past endeavours, a reminder of his greatness; but what transpired in a magical final round of this 83rd edition of the US Masters on this fabled terrain provided the greatest story of all for golf’s prodigal son.” Read the full article here.

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday. Sadio Mane opened the scoring before Mo Salah added a contender for goal of the season to keep Jurgen Klopp’s team two points ahead of Manchester City who were 3-1 winners over Crystal Palace. In his column this morning, Ken Early explains how John Delaney remained as FAI chief for 14 years (Subscriber Only): “It turns out that when it comes to winning the respect of those who run provincial clubs and leagues is to spend years touring around the country, nothing beats turning up at their events and giving them money.”