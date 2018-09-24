It has taken five long, hard years - but finally, Tiger Woods is back in the winners’ enclosure. Last night the 14-time Major winner held his nerve to shoot a one over par round of 71 and finish two shots clear of Billy Horschel in the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake. Victory - the first since he won the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in 2013 - completes the 42-year-old’s improbable comeback from a back injury and spinal fusion surgery in 2017. Philip Reid writes: “Woods’s win was reminiscent of his old self: dominant, front-running and in control of every facet of his game. It was the 24th time of his storied career that Woods carried a lead of three strokes or greater into the final round and the 24th time that he converted the advantage into a victory.” Woods had flirted with FedEx cup glory to add to his tournament success in Atlanta, however world number one Justin Rose held his nerve to birdie the 18th and finish tied for fourth place overall, securing the title for himself. Rory McIlroy meanwhile, who teed off with Tiger in the day’s final pairing, failed to mount any sort of challenge - he signed for a heavily disappointing round of 74, leaving him tied for seventh place.

Chelsea’s 100 per cent start to their Premier League season came to an end yesterday as they were held to a goalless draw by a resurgent West Ham at the London Stadium. Maurizio Sarri’s side dominated proceedings but were ultimately lucky to leave Stratford with a point - Andriy Yarmolenko heading wide to miss a golden late opportunity to give his side all three points. Meanwhile Arsenal chalked up their fourth consecutive league victory as they beat Everton 2-0 at the Emirates - Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both on target in the second half against Marco Silva’s profligate Toffees.