Late last night we found out three of the four USA wild card picks for this month’s Ryder Cup - Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. United States captain Jim Furyk didn’t throw any curveball into the equation, and Tony Finau is considered the one most likely to be the fourth and final name added to the team following this week’s BMW Championship in Philadelphia. Philip Reid has provided a detailed player by player guide to the 11 Team USA selections thus far.

Ireland will be without James McClean for their opening Nations League fixture against Wales on Thursday (and the friendly against Poland) after undergoing surgery on his wrist. Emmet Malone explains how Ryan Giggs, ahead of his first competitive games since he was appointed as Wales manager, appears to be enjoying one of international management’s greatest ever cases of beginner’s luck.