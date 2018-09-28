The 2018 Ryder Cup is underway and Ruaidhrí Croke is currently covering the action on our live blog. The fun is over and it’s time for the golf to start but which team will emerge victorious? Philip Reid explains that “for Europe to regain the trophy, an avoidance of what happened at Hazeltine last time – when the USA won all four of the first session matches to establish a lead that was never threatened – will be necessary.” Click here for your “All you need to know guide to the Ryder Cup”.

Uefa’s executive committee yesterday voted overwhelmingly to award Germany the right to host the 2024 European Championships. For Turkey the decision marks the end of a fourth failed attempt to stage the tournament, Germany however could hardly have been a more certain option with most of the infrastructure in place from the 2006 World Cup. Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo is free to face his former club Manchester United in the Champions League next month after disciplinary chiefs decided not to increase his ban. The 33-year-old Juventus forward incurred an automatic one-match suspension when he was sent off for apparently pulling Valencia defender Jeison Murillo’s hair earlier this month.