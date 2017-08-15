The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Liverpool are aiming to seal a Champions League group stage spot with the first of their two-legged play-off against Hoffenheim in Germany tonight.

Without the injured Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge; the ongoing Coutinho transfer request saga, and renewed set-piece problems from the weekend’s draw at Watford - the pressure is on.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is aware of the challenge; “England play Germany and you can go out against Germany. We were both fourth last season, both in strong leagues, but that does not increase the pressure. We want to go to the group stages. That was our target for the whole of last season and now we have two steps to go – but they are the most difficult steps. That is how it is.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a five-game suspension yesterday, after pushing the referee following his dismissal during Sunday’s Supercopa de Espana first leg win against Barcelona.

A one game ban for his double booking, and another four for pushing the official. Real and Ronaldo have 10 business days to appeal against the ruling.

There are two all Premier Division ties from last night’s FAI Cup second round draw; with Finn Harps facing a trip to Limerick while St Patrick’s Athletic host Galway United. Holders Cork City were handed a home game against Athlone Town while Dundalk will take on Crumlin United.

GAA

In his column this morning, Jim McGuinness explains why legacy is the biggest thing at stake for the four remaining counties in this year’s football championship.

“If Mayo win the All-Ireland in September, their legacy will be that they never gave up until they won it. If they don’t their legacy will for many people be that they didn’t get over the line . . .”

Athletics

Meanwhile, Johnny Watterson explains how the report into the 2016 Olympic Games, published on Monday, taught us very little. With no powers to compel people to speak; “What we found, through no fault of Judge Moran, were things we knew in the 1990s.”