A single Diane Caldwell goal gave Ireland some sweet revenge and a very important three points against Greece in Tallaght last night as they look to secure a place at Euro 2021 next summer. The win sends Vera Pauw’s side six points clear of their nearest rivals and puts 10 between them and second seeds Ukraine who, unlike Ireland, have already played Germany twice. In the FA Cup, Odion Oghalo struck twice to send Manchester United into the quarter-finals thanks to a 3-0 win over Wayne Rooney and Derby County. Meanwhile, in our Greener Pastures series Aonghus Ó Maicín this week talks to Irish defender Ryan Nolan about his football upbringing in Spain before a subsequent switch to Italy. “In Spain they look for players that can come out with the ball, like Sergio Ramos, and look good with it. In Italy, they want that as well. But first and foremost, it’s about not conceding a goal,” he says. Domestically, the Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shelbourne is the pick of the action tonight as Shels look to go to Phibsborough and exact some revenge on their neighbours for last year’s FAI Cup defeat.

Moving to rugby and, having recovered from his latest injury setback, Leinster winger Barry Daly is looking to the future, as he tells John O’Sullivan. “The emotional aspect, will I try again and risk getting knocked back? You have to put yourself out there. Anything that’s worth doing is hard,” he says. On the international scene, Ireland’s meeting with France next Saturday is still scheduled to go ahead but, with French authorities likely to move to stage three of their plans to deal with coronavirus, that could well change and see that match go the way of Ireland v Italy and Italy v England.