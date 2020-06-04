The East Belfast GAA club set up over breakfast; James and NFL players hit out at Brees comments

If “roadmap” was the word of the month for May as Ireland began lifting restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, then “accelerating” is surely set to be June’s flavour of the month with the clamour growing to speed the re-opening up. And indeed the talk of doing so has turned the spotlight somewhat on the GAA and whether they were too quick to shut down all facilities until July 20th, particularly as a study has now revealed that players actually only spend 2.5 seconds within two metres of each other during a match. The GAA is set to publish a roadmap for return to play soon and, while nobody expects anything immediate, it may well be sped up at least somewhat. Moving on, and one place that GAA will be played in the near future is East Belfast. This morning Malachy Clerkin tells the curious story of a club that was set up over Sunday breakfast last week when Dave McGreevy sent out a tweet which then promptly resulted in an explosion of interest for Gaelic Games in an area which has been nothing short of a wasteland for the sport over the last 50 years or so.

Moving on and, as the protests at the death of unarmed black American George Floyd continue to rage around the United States, numerous NFL players as well as NBA superstar LeBron James waded into a Twitter row last night after New Orleans Saints player Drew Brees said on television that he will never with players kneeling during the national anthem.