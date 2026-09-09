Ben Shelton stuns defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in 3.33am US Open finish

As the official 10th day of play in New York moved deeper into the remote hours of the new morning, every passing game imbued Carlos Alcaraz with greater despair. From his focused start, Alcaraz’s intensity had flatlined and he could barely put a ball in court. Alcaraz lost nine consecutive games against Ben Shelton and seemed to have nothing left.

Instead, the contest would develop into one of the most remarkable matches of the year as Alcaraz dragged himself into a fifth set and came so close to orchestrating another seemingly impossible comeback. This time, he was denied by a brave, defiant Shelton, who refused to be shaken by the status of his rival or the prospect of securing the greatest win of career after four hours and 29 minutes on court.

At 3.33am, the sun not long from rising over Flushing Meadows yet a half-full Arthur Ashe Stadium still hollering until the end, Shelton closed out with a 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7) win over Alcaraz to reach the semi-finals of the US Open.

Two days after dominating Tommy Paul, another American, this match was a far more faithful reflection of how challenging it is for Alcaraz to play under such high pressure and intensity with so few matches under his belt. Shelton managed the moment and occasion spectacularly remaining consistent across five sets and soaking up so much pressure in the fifth set. Most importantly, he held his nerve until the end.

As a result of Alcaraz’s defeat, a new US Open champion will be crowned 23 years after Andy Roddick’s triumph here, the last time an American man tasted victory at any grand slam tournament, Shelton will face his compatriot and friend Frances Tiafoe in a wide-open draw with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on the line.

Carlos Alcaraz gestures after being defeated by Ben Shelton in US Open quarter-final. Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA

There are times when the tennis authorities make self-sabotaging decisions regarding scheduling, but sometimes it is just impossible to contain or plan for the greatness of this sport. This is, without doubt, one of the most incredible days of tennis in years.

Across the two men’s and two women’s quarter-final matches, all four extended to deciding sets, with Aryna Sabalenka, Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula each dragging themselves through spectacular comeback victories against Linda Noskova, Alex Michelsen and Emma Navarro respectively. The most highly anticipated quarter-final between Alcaraz and Shelton, the defending champion versus the US number one, did not start until 11:05pm.

Despite his frustration at narrowly missing out on a tight opening set, Shelton went nowhere. He started the second set looking to inject more pace into his forehand and take the initiative more often in points, instantly generating four break points in the opening game of the set.

After Shelton saved three break points in his own opening service game at 0-1 in set two, the match rapidly shifted. Alcaraz began to wildly spray errors off both wings and he looked increasingly frazzled as his unforced errors and poor decision making tore him apart.

By the time Shelton consolidated his break for a 3-0 start of the third set, the American had won nine consecutive games against the defending champion. None of this was normal. Shelton continued to handle business with focus and care, serving precisely and remaining solid from the baseline but all eyes were on his faltering opponent across the net. All thoughts were on whether the defending champion had anything left in the tank.

After finally stringing together a series of service holds in the second half of set three, Alcaraz finally tried to make his move. With Shelton serving at 5-3, he dragged himself to break point with one of the points of the tournament, curling a forehand past the American before demanding the roars of a delirious Ashe crowd.

As Alcaraz returned a 148mph bomb before forcing himself inside the baseline, he seemed destined to pull himself back on serve. Instead, Shelton responded with his most brilliant sequence of the night, absorbing so much pace on his backhand and grinding. Shelton recovered to establish a two sets to one lead, and Alcaraz spent the final points of the set doubled over, his lack of physical preparation seemingly catching up with him.

For most players in Alcaraz’s position, the intense, brutal climax to the third set would have signified their last stand, and defeat would have come quickly for them. Instead, it completely energised him. Suddenly Alcaraz was obliterating forehands and covering every inch of the court. He looked exactly like himself again. Alcaraz was still not entirely right – he spent the final changeover of the fourth set vomiting into his towel – but he was completely untouchable Alcaraz bulldozed through the fourth set, forcing a deciding set at 2:20am.

This. Point!



And it's only the first set! pic.twitter.com/7H6gIajlyR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2026

As he stared down a 0-30 deficit at 1-1 in the final set, this time it was Shelton’s turn to show his character. He found enormous, precise first serves precisely when he needed them and continued to attack his forehand without hesitation.

When he saved a break point in his subsequent service game by flitting to the net and slamming down an overhead, he celebrated the hold with a roar. It was Shelton who had the first enormous opportunity of the fifth set, generating three break points at 4-3, but he was not quite ready to claim victory. His tentativeness allowed a fearless Alcaraz to hold serve and eventually force a tiebreak.

The next time Shelton earned himself an opportunity to close out the victory, he did not blink. At 6-6, Shelton fired down a 146mph unreturned serve to lead 7-6 and then he remained solid from the baseline to reach match point. At 9-7, an 146mph ace ended a delirious night and morning, one that the thousands of roaring fans still present until the end will never forget.

The finish times will no doubt be a source of debate again and this record-breaking ending did not impress Martina Navratilova who hit out at yet another early-morning denouement, the former world No 1 posting on X: “Something has got to give ... this is not OK and it is not normal ... no other sport might start at 11AM or 11PM. In the same event.” – Guardian