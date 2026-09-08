Aryna Sabalenka shows fighting spirit to deny Linda Noskova to reach US Open semis

It seemed for some time that Aryna Sabalenka would be consumed by the rage and anxiety that has smothered her for so much of this year. At 2-2 in the final set of her brutal quarter-final against Linda Noskova, a second double fault of the game damned Sabalenka to a 0-40 deficit. She instantly fell to her knees, bowed her head and screamed. She soon trailed 2-4 in the set.

Over her past five arduous months, Sabalenka has reliably unravelled under pressure. However, at the final grand slam tournament of the year, with her US Open title and No 1 ranking on the line, this was her very last chance to salvage her season. Somehow, the top-seeded Sabalenka finally had a response as she recovered to win an astonishing match and reach the semi-finals with a 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (7) win over Noskova, the sixth seed.

Before the tournament, it was clear that the intense depth at the top of the women’s game, where each of the top 11 players currently hold a big title, meant there are so many worthy title candidates. The quarter-finals line-up reflects this embarrassment of riches. Each of the top six seeds reached the last eight, with five of them being grand slam champions along with the perennial top-five player Jessica Pegula and the Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen.

A meeting between the defending US Open champion and the new Wimbledon champion was top of the list of the highly anticipated tussles and it developed into one of the best matches of the year. This was a spectacular exhibition of unfiltered first-strike tennis. The quality of serving from both sides of the net was supreme, with Noskova firing down 18 aces and Sabalenka finishing with 46 per cent unreturned serves, including a statement second-serve ace to close out a tight tie-break set. Both players fearlessly forced themselves inside the baseline, Sabalenka’s searing power contrasted with Noskova’s sweet timing and precise changes of direction.

After trailing 2-4, 0-15, Sabalenka followed up a commanding service game with a flawless return game, pulling herself level with a break to love. Even under intense pressure, Sabalenka continued to think clearly as she kept testing the hitchy Noskova forehand, which despite being strong for much of the match, buckled in the decisive moments deep in the final set and marked the difference between them. “What a battle,” said Sabalenka. “What an incredible player she is. I’m speechless right now because I was pushing myself to the limit in this match, especially in the third set. I honestly thought that that’s it, the match is over. Probably that’s what helped me to feel loose and go after my shots. Super happy to get this win.”

Sabalenka’s victory leaves the pressure on Elena Rybakina’s shoulders as she tries to usurp Sabalenka in the rankings. Should Rybakina defeat Zheng Qinwen in their quarter-final match on Wednesday, the Kazakhstani will become world No 1 for the first time. If she loses, Sabalenka, Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula would finish the tournament ranked No 1 if they win the title. While the ranking is out of her hands, Sabalenka’s resilience means she is still in the running for a third consecutive US Open title. She will face the winner of the all-American night battle between the third seed Pegula and Emma Navarro, the 26th seed.

Although Noskova did not depart Arthur Ashe Stadium with a victory, after struggling with motivation after her life-changing Wimbledon triumph, reaching the quarter-finals of her next grand slam tournament and performing at such a high level against the world No 1 is a statement of intent. As she adjusts to her new status at the top of the game, the 21-year-old will only continue to improve and to make life hell for the established elite. – Guardian