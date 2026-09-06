US Open: Carlos Alcaraz outguns Paul to reach US Open quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns against Tommy Paul of United States during the US Open. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Carlos Alcaraz beat ‌American 20th seed Tommy Paul 6-4 6-3 6-4 in a high-voltage hit-fest on ‌Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open and remain firmly on ​track for back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has hit top form in New York after nearly five months out with a right ​wrist injury and extended his major match-winning streak to 18 with a stunning ⁠display of shotmaking against a fellow big-hitter.

Alcaraz’s serve came under ‌pressure ‌in ​the third game when Paul fired an exquisite 100mph forehand winner around the net ⁠that brought Arthur Ashe ​Stadium to its feet, but the ​Spaniard stood firm before striking late to snatch the opening ‌set.

The 23-year-old left a vapour trail ​with a crosscourt winner to carve out an early opening ⁠in the second set ⁠and swiftly ​took a 2-0 lead, before trading breaks with Paul and breezing through the remaining games for a commanding lead.

Even with much of the showcourt crowd yearning for a home winner, second seed Alcaraz continued to steal the show with his audacious play and moved to the brink ‌of improving his win-loss ⁠record against American players at the Grand Slams to 13-0.

After shifting down to cruise mode, Alcaraz briefly flinched ‌at the finish line but he regrouped to deliver the knockout blow.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka is clinging on to her US Open title and the world number one spot after an unconvincing win over Taylor Townsend.

The Belarusian battled through 6-4 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium in a bizarre match which featured 11 breaks of serve from 19 games.

Sabalenka has spent 99 weeks at the top of the rankings but she needs to win a third straight Flushing Meadows title – and for current number two Elena Rybakina to lose before the semi-finals – if she is to reach a century.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are also within striking distance in a four-way battle for the number one spot.

“It’s super challenging but once again it’s important to focus on yourself,” said Sabalenka, who had to come from a break down in the second set against popular American Townsend.

“I was like ‘okay, you are down the break, just try to return the serve and put as much pressure on her as possible basically.

“I was just trying to stay focused on myself, not only point by point but ball by ball.

“I’m happy I was able to turn around the second set, I think it was a key moment.”

Sixth seed Noskova showed ‌her ‌mettle ​in a 7-5 5-7 6-4 victory over Marta Kostyuk, collapsing to the court in relief after sealing the contest with an unreturnable ⁠serve on her sixth match point.

The ​Czech’s run is her deepest at Flushing Meadows ​and continues a remarkable season in which she claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at ‌the All England Club.