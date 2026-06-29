Jannik Sinner bloodied during fierce five-set victory in Wimbledon opener

Jannik Sinner dug deep with a blood-stained white trainer to snap his five-set losing streak and begin the defence of his Wimbledon title with victory over Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 2025 champion in SW19 had not played competitively since a shock second-round loss at the French Open last month and looked in trouble on day one against inspired Serbian rival Kecmanovic, especially after a painful slip in set three on Centre Court.

Sinner battled on despite blood being visible through his right Nike trainer and banished painful memories of five-set defeats to Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Novak Djokovic at majors earlier this year to triumph 4-6 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-2 6-3.

Victory in three hours and 30 minutes will answer some questions of Sinner’s durability after he had lost eight of his previous nine five-set matches, including five in a row before this nervy win.

After Sinner lost a close tight-break in set three, the four-time grand-slam winner rediscovered his best form to win five games in a row and a 31st ace of a gruelling contest helped the Italian get the better of Kecmanovic to progress into round two.

“I was a little tight at the beginning, I didn’t play my very best but I tried to get into it and it was my first official match on grass. I am very happy and a big honour to play in front of you,” Sinner said.

Quizzed on the red on his trainer, Sinner said: “No, I am good. It just seems much worse than it is!

“Actually very surprised they let me keep playing because [normally] all white and [now] a little red, but no I didn’t want to disturb. We both had a good rhythm, it was a great match from both of us and I didn’t want to take any time.

“There is a lot of nerves when you go down the stairs behind the courts and also mentally knowing it is such a prestigious court, a historic court and coming here as defending champion meant a lot. I am very happy to win the first one.”

Naomi Osaka of Japan ahead of her match against Elsa Jacquemot of France. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka made her mark with a first-round victory over Elsa Jacquemot after she caught fans’ attention with an eye-catching ‌Japanese-inspired outfit.

The four-time Grand Slam champion walked on to Court 3 in an all-white kimono, the traditional national dress ​of Japan, paired with a traditional kanzashi hair ornament, before unveiling a white Nike dress.

The kimono, which was decorated with embroidered cranes and cherry blossoms, was created by Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi and covered ​in British Vogue as the tournament opened.

Osaka told reporters after her win that her culture, combined with Wimbledon’s strict ⁠dress code, which instructs players to wear almost entirely white attire from the ‌moment ‌they ​enter the courts, helped inspire the outfit.

“When I think about Wimbledon obviously it’s all white and the oldest tournament. There’s the tradition ⁠of it all and in ​my head when I think about that ​and I think about my culture, my heritage, which is Japanese and Asian, and then ‌if I dive deeper into Japanese ​culture I think about the most iconic silhouette, which for me is the kimono,” ⁠she said.

“I was thinking about my ⁠favourite movies. I ​love ‘Kill Bill’ and then I remembered absolutely falling in love with Lucy Liu’s character, and she has an all white kimono. I remember thinking that was really cool and amazing.

“It was my interpretation of that and also my respect and love for Japan.”

It was Osaka’s tennis that grabbed all the attention when the match began, however, as she fired 34 winners and won ‌four out of nine break ⁠points in the 79-minute mauling of Frenchwoman Jacquemot.

The former world number one, who retired midway through the Bad Homburg final against Karolina Muchova last ‌week, showed no obvious signs of the foot injury that had hampered her.

She takes on Anastasia Gasanova ​or Emiliana Arango next.

Osaka also turned heads with a jellyfish-inspired ​outfit at the Australian Open in January this year, and a yellow-brown and gold dress during the French Open.