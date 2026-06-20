Tennis

Irish pair Gannon and Barry undone by battle-tested Dutch duo in Dublin Challenger semi-final

Connor Gannon and Charlie Barry swept aside in straight sets by Jarno Jans and Niels Visker

Ireland's Connor Gannon and Charlie Barry shake hands with Jarno Jans and Neils Visker of the Netherlands after their men's doubles semi-final at the ATP Challenger in Dublin. Photograph: Tennis Ireland/Instagram
Ireland's Connor Gannon and Charlie Barry shake hands with Jarno Jans and Neils Visker of the Netherlands after their men's doubles semi-final at the ATP Challenger in Dublin. Photograph: Tennis Ireland/Instagram
Hannah Kate Costello
Sat Jun 20 2026 - 17:401 MIN READ

Connor Gannon and Charlie Barry’s run at the ATP Challenger in Dublin ended in a straight-sets defeat to Jarno Jans and Neils Visker of the Netherlands in the men’s doubles semi-final on Saturday.

Played in hot, blustery conditions at Elm Park after a full day of rain pushed the match back from Friday, it was a swift finish for the home pair, the match lasting just 47 minutes in contrast to the drama that had carried them to the last four.

In Thursday’s quarter-final, Gannon and Barry – ranked 562nd and 269th respectively – recovered from a 6-1 first-set hammering to beat top seeds Rithvik Bollipalli and Trey Hilderbrand in a tie-break thriller lasting 80 minutes.

But they couldn’t summon those same heroics when needed on Saturday. The Dutch pair pulled a tight opening set 6-3, then closed out the second to love, when Gannon and Barry suffered four of their five double faults.

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They also failed to manufacture a single break point across the entire match, while Jans and Visker converted four of their six chances on the Irish serve.

The Dutch pair won 89 per cent of first-serve points to their opponent’s 67 per cent and were equally dominant on return, taking 61 per cent of points off the second serve, while also striking three aces to the Irish pair’s one.

In Saturday afternoon’s final, Jans and Visker went on to beat Britain’s James Mackinlay and Mark Whitehouse on straight sets.

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