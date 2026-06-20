Henry Searle beats Jurij Rodionov to win ATP Challenger Dublin title

Henry Searle beat the Austrian 6-4, 6-2 to claim the men's singles title at Elm Park. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA

Britain’s Henry Searle has won the ATP Challenger Dublin title, beating Austrian Jurij Rodionov on straight sets in the final at Elm Park.

The 20-year-old, 354th in the ATP rankings, was the outsider on paper against 27-year-old Rodionov (152nd) but had shown good form on his way to the decider. the kind of form that made the result less surprising than the rankings suggested.

Searle recovered from a set down to beat Kyrian Jacquet in Friday’s semi-final, completing the win before play was suspended for the day due to rain.

Rodionov’s route to the final was less straightforward, beating top seed Titouan Droguet in their semi-final, resumed on Saturday morning after the weather delay, leaving him with just less than two hours before he was back on court for the afternoon’s final.

Searle took the first set 6-4 before clinching the title with a 6-2 second set, converting three of his four breakpoint chances. He won 75 per cent of his second-serve points to Rodionov’s 46 per cent.

“He played really well today,” said Rodionov after. “Honestly, I was not expecting someone who was ranked [354] in the world to play that well, but I knew Henry plays very well on grass – I’ve played him once before on grass, and I lost there too.

“He was the better player today. He deserved to win.”

“He played really well in his semi-final,” Searle said of his final opponent, “so I had a game plan going in and managed to stick to it, break through, keep the pressure on, and eventually get the win.”

The win sets up a return to grass for Searle, who has a wild card into Wimbledon qualifying. “I’m excited for it,” he said. “I just need to get back, practice a little, recover, and I should be ready to go on Monday.”

Rodionov also heads to qualifying in southwest London, raising the possibility that the pair could meet again within days. Asked about such a situation, the Austrian said: “I hope I don’t draw him.

“Any Brit, or someone used to grass, isn’t an ideal first-round opponent. I’d rather get someone who played on clay last week. Henry would be one of the toughest draws out there.”