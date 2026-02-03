Dual tennis and squash international Geraldine Barniville dies

The death has taken place of dual tennis and squash international Geraldine Barniville, who competed throughout the 1960s and 1970s with Ireland.

A native of Birr, Co Offaly, she played in 10 Federation Cup (now Billie Jean Cup) matches before taking up squash in her mid-20s and excelling in that sport.

She played more than 70 times for Ireland at tennis and among her achievements was a win over former Wimbledon champion Virginia Wade in both singles and doubles, where she was partnered by Eleanor O’Neill.

She first played tennis for Ireland at 20-years-old and faced some of the great names of tennis at the time including multiple Grand Slam winner and tennis icon Billie Jean King.

In 1964 she took Christine Trueman (Wimbledon runner up in 1961) to three sets, and in 1966 won the Irish Ladies’ doubles playing with Margaret Court.

She also competed in the squash World Championships.

Geraldine was married to the late Dr Harry Barniville, who was also a well-known international tennis player and Ireland captain.

Nee Houlihan, Geraldine came from a prominent legal family in Birr and died peacefully last Friday after a long illness. Her funeral Mass will take place at Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook on Thursday at 11am.