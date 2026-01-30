Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in Australian Open epic lasting over five hours

World number one fended off Zverev in semi-final lasting more than five hours

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty
Fri Jan 30 2026 - 09:321 MIN READ

Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller in the Australian Open semi-final, defeating the German 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (4-7), 7-5.

The world number one Alcaraz had looked set for victory after winning the first two sets but struggled for mobility in the third set, leading to a medical timeout.

Zverev was furious at Alcaraz taking the timeout for what he thought was cramp, saying him and Sinner got “protected”. “It’s unbelievable that he gets treated for cramps, it’s BS. You are protecting these two guys all the time,” he said to the umpire.

The perceived injustice inspired Zverev to some of his best tennis, winning the third and fourth sets, and serving for the match in the fifth set. But the remarkable Alcaraz broke Zverev and won the final set tiebreaker in an epic lasting 5 hours and 27 minutes.

READ MORE

Gordon D’Arcy: The surgeon was clear; there would be no more operations after this one

Playing Fantasy Gaelic Games has sent me down a rabbit hole

Champions League permutations: who needs what from final night of fixtures?

Ken Early: Manchester United see Arsenal’s rugby and raise them some football

Alcaraz will play the winner of 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic and rival Jannik Sinner in the final. Winning the Australian Open would complete the career grand slam.

More to follow ...

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone