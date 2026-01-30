Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in Australian Open epic lasting over five hours

Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller in the Australian Open semi-final, defeating the German 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (4-7), 7-5.

The world number one Alcaraz had looked set for victory after winning the first two sets but struggled for mobility in the third set, leading to a medical timeout.

Zverev was furious at Alcaraz taking the timeout for what he thought was cramp, saying him and Sinner got “protected”. “It’s unbelievable that he gets treated for cramps, it’s BS. You are protecting these two guys all the time,” he said to the umpire.

The perceived injustice inspired Zverev to some of his best tennis, winning the third and fourth sets, and serving for the match in the fifth set. But the remarkable Alcaraz broke Zverev and won the final set tiebreaker in an epic lasting 5 hours and 27 minutes.

Alcaraz will play the winner of 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic and rival Jannik Sinner in the final. Winning the Australian Open would complete the career grand slam.

More to follow ...