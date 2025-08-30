Novak Djokovic overcomes back issue to cruise past Cameron Norrie at US Open

Novak Djokovic’s physical frailties surfaced again, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion did enough to beat Cameron Norrie in the third round at the US Open.

The Serbian took a medical timeout during the first set after hurting his back, and veered from looking in real bother to playing his best tennis of the tournament in a 6-4 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-3 victory.

Djokovic has now beaten Norrie in all seven of their meetings but praised the British number two for his performance, saying: “I was pleasantly surprised with Norrie’s level.

“I think he was playing really aggressive. I was not used to him playing so close to the line and just really taking the ball early, particularly on the forehand side.”

Djokovic had struggled physically and with his level in both his first two matches but certainly played better here, particularly on serve.

There is another injury cloud hanging over the 38-year-old, though, who called the trainer after grabbing at his back in the eighth game, leaving the court for five minutes of treatment.

“I just made a quick move and reaction, and I felt the left side of my back,” said Djokovic.

“I finished that game and I just felt like I needed treatment. I told Cameron at the net, I don’t know if he thinks that I was doing that on purpose to bother him or not, because it absolutely was not my intention.

“But I felt like I needed that treatment, and I felt better after that. When the meds kicked in, as well. I don’t know when it gets cold tomorrow, I’ll see what the reality is.

“But I was lucky not to have that burden stay there. It was just there for a few games, and after that, it was fine.

“The wear and tear on the body all these years is taking a toll, and I’m aware of it, but I’m resisting it. I’m trying to do my best to still be out there competing with the young guys in the highest level.”

Norrie had said he would be ready for anything, and he did not allow himself to be distracted by Djokovic’s issues, pushing the second set to a tie-break, where he produced his best tennis, winning five points in a row and levelling the match when his opponent double-faulted.

When Norrie broke serve to begin the third set, an upset looked a real possibility, but Djokovic hit straight back and from there was always in control.

“I’ve seen it before,” said Norrie of Djokovic’s injury timeout. “I’m not sure what happened there. I’m not sure what was going on.

“It was a tricky match. It was a lot of stops and starts at the beginning, but he served incredibly well, maybe the best he’s ever served against me. I was really impressed with that.

“I think when he settled in the third set and he didn’t say anything and there was no kind of energy, kind of took my energy a little bit.

“The start of the third, I started really good, and I think I was a little bit overconfident then and went for a couple too many big shots, and suddenly I was a break down.

“I was really pleased with the way I was playing the match. Tactically, I tried to play a lot of long points. I was moving my forehand around a lot. Had a lot of winners on my forehand side. In the slow night conditions, it was impressive for me.”

Norrie complained to the umpire about the time Djokovic was taking on return points, adding: “I don’t think it was a tactic, but I would have liked to see the umpire be a bit more assertive. It changed nothing for the match.”