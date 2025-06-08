Carlos Alcaraz defends French Open title after epic tussle with Jannik Sinner

As he faced up to the excruciating reality of trailing three championship points against the best player in the world, Carlos Alcaraz started his service preparation from the Court Philippe-Chatrier baseline with a deep, long breath. For most other players in the history of tennis, there was no reason to believe in any outcome other than defeat.

In his short time competing in the biggest matches of his sport, however, Alcaraz has made it clear that he is different to anyone who has ever come before him, both in the way he approaches his tennis and the unwavering belief that underpins his success.

From the depths of hell, Alcaraz recovered and pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the sport in an otherworldly confrontation, spectacularly toppling the world No 1 Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) after five hours and 29 minutes to defend his French Open title in Paris.

Even before this moment, the greatest in his career so far, Alcaraz has built a reputation for maintaining his self-belief even when facing desperate deficits. He had already saved a significant match point against Sinner, pulling off an unforgettable recovery at 3am in their 2022 US Open quarter-final match en route to his first major title. His five-set escape against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final was an instant classic. None of that compares to the madness that unfolded here in the final match of the tournament.

Still just 22, Alcaraz is the third-youngest man in history to win five Grand Slam titles, following in the footsteps of Björn Borg and Rafael Nadal. As the eighth man in the open era to successfully defend a Roland Garros title, he completes an incredible clay-court season where he has compiled a 19-0 record at big tournaments, winning Masters 1000 titles in Monte Carlo and Rome before this phenomenal victory in Paris. It only took the longest French Open final in the open era for him to achieve this.

After years of hype and expectation surrounding the rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner, this occasion signified their long-awaited first Grand Slam final as they have established themselves as the two leading players in the sport. At the beginning of a new era in men’s tennis, they have set the bar in the stratosphere.

Jannik Sinner receives his runner-up trophy ceremony from Andre Agassi. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Before the final, Sinner had been the best performer in the draw, rolling through all opponents to reach the semi-finals before overcoming the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in three bruising sets. He was 47-2 against players since August, but Alcaraz was responsible for those two defeats.

Despite how hard Alcaraz tried, he could not halt Sinner’s momentum as the Italian established a two-set lead. Still, he kept on going. Throughout the third set, he repeatedly called on the crowd to carry him through. He retrieved the break and rolled to a 5-2 lead, his level rising and his mind clearing. As he closed out the set with a break for 6-4 to keep his hopes alive, Alcaraz cupped his ears to the crowd and let their adoration wash over him.

Sinner quickly re-established control in the fourth set, marching to a 5-3 lead and reaching triple championship point on Alcaraz’s serve. One point from the end of his reign at Roland Garros, with seemingly the entire audience urging him on, the moment drew the Spaniard’s unwavering focus.

He played every single shot with discipline and care, methodically eradicating the match points before slamming the door shut with a searing forehand winner. Then he met the moment with a supreme return game as Sinner’s first serve and legs faltered. In the blink of an eye, Alcaraz had swung the match from 3-5, 0-40, to 6-5. As Alcaraz walked back to his chair at the change of ends, he pumped his fists to the sky.

Despite Sinner pulling himself together to force a tie-break, Alcaraz refused to allow his opponent to regain any momentum. His strong serving set the tone early and he unleashed his forehand whenever the opportunity presented it. As the tie-break endured and the frenzied crowd spurred Alcaraz on, Sinner gradually lost both his head and his legs as Alcaraz forced a fifth set.

In just his second tournament back after his three month-doping ban, Sinner’s physical condition was always uncertain. By the start of the final set, he had faded physically and he immediately lost his serve. But he kept on going. Sinner made Alcaraz work for every service game and as Alcaraz stepped up to serve for the match himself, Sinner spectacularly broke back for 5-5.

With everything on the line after well over five hours on court, both men spent the final stages swinging as freely as they could, leaving nothing to doubt. Up 6-5 in the fifth, Sinner placed Alcaraz under relentless pressure in a lengthy deuce game, again moving to within two points of victory. But Alcaraz weathered the storm yet again, finding a backhand passing-shot winner to hold serve before marching through the championship tie-break to an astounding victory that further bolsters his status as one of the most special young talents this sport has ever seen. – Guardian