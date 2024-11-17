Jannik Sinner crowns outstanding season with ATP Finals win over Taylor Fritz

Italy's Jannik Sinner lifts the trophy after winning the final against USA's Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals in Turin. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Home favourite and world number one Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to win the ATP Finals title following a dominant 6-4 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz in Turin on Sunday.

Sinner, who lost last year’s final to Novak Djokovic, did not put a foot wrong this time round as he finished undefeated and without dropping a set to earn €4.6 million in prize money.

In a rematch of this year’s US Open final, the 23-year-old Sinner broke Fritz’s serve with a fine drop shot to take a 4-3 lead before notching the opener with his 10th ace in the match.

Fritz, the first American finalist since 2006, also dropped serve in the second set by hitting a forehand long which allowed the Italian to seal the contest in an hour and 25 minutes.

“It’s amazing. Just an amazing week. For me, it’s a first title in Italy, so it means so much to me. I’m very happy about that, it’s very special,” Sinner, who also beat Fritz in the group stage in Turin, said on court.

“I just try to understand what works best for each opponent, try to play the best tennis possible. That was the key, I played a high-level tournament from my side. At times I couldn’t play better, so I’m very happy.”

