Ireland well beaten by Austria in Davis Cup in Limerick

Ireland, expectedly, went down 4-0 to Austria in their World Group 1 playoff match in Limerick. The fifth match in the Davis Cup tie was not played. The capacity crowd of 2,400 fans, however were treated to some exciting tennis at the indoor arena, especially from Michael Agwi who took the last match of the day on Sunday to a Championship tie-break against Lucas Miedler.

By then, however, Austria had the match won as they carried a 2-0 lead into the second day’s play with 20-year-old Memphis based Conor Gannon and veteran David O’Hare then falling to Alexander Erler and Miedler in the morning doubles match. That left Austria in an unassailable 3-0 lead with just two singles matches to play.

As in day one, Austria were too strong for the Irish pair, winning the first set of the doubles 6-1 before a more positive home reaction for a lively and more competitive second set. Still, Austria took the match 7-5 on a tie-break to give the visitors a 3-0 lead and the win they were looking for.

In Agwi’s final match, Austria took the first set 6-3 with just a single break of the Irish serve. However, Agwi then shot to a 3-0 lead in the second set. Using his powerful serve, a four ace game helped him along to take the set 6-3 and send the match into the Championship tie-break.

However, it was Miedler’s day as he closed out the final match and competition with a 10-8 win. Overall Agwi hit 13 aces but won only one of seven break points.

With a 935 ranking, Agwi was the highest ranked of the Irish players, who were out gunned on the first day by Dominic Thiem, ranked 90 and Sebastian Ofner, ranked 40.