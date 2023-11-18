Djokovic beats Alcaraz to set up ATP Finals title clash with Sinner

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during the semi-final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in Turin. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

World number one Novak Djokovic outclassed Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 6-2 on Saturday to reach his ninth ATP Finals title match where he will face local favourite Jannik Sinner in Turin on Sunday.

In a rematch of this season’s Wimbledon final, the winner of an all-time record 24 men’s Grand Slam titles capitalised on the Spaniard’s inconsistency to continue his quest for a seventh trophy this year and become the most successful player in 2023.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz, who also has won six titles this season, missed out on becoming the youngest finalist in the season-ending tournament since Pete Sampras in 1991.

Djokovic, aiming for a tournament record seventh title, now meets Sinner, who earlier beat Daniil Medvedev, and will be out for revenge after losing to the Italian in the group stage.

Sinner became the first Italian player to reach the title match, the 22-year-old soaking up everything Medvedev threw at him and emerged with a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-1 victory. Sinner was the only player to win all three group matches.

Medvedev was seeking to reach his 10th final of an impressive season and had the first opportunity to secure a break of serve at 1-1 in the opening set, but Sinner stood firm.

Sinner secured a decisive break in the next game as some errors flew off the Medvedev racket.

Both players were rock-solid on serve in the second set with only one break point, saved by Sinner, on the way to a tiebreak.

Medvedev, sticking relentlessly to his heavy baseline game, grabbed the initiative and levelled the contest when Sinner sent a forehand over the baseline.

Sinner got his nose in front early in the decider when Medvedev double-faulted and moved to the brink of victory with another break to storm into a 5-1 lead.

The world number four brought up three match points with a superb backhand winner and sealed victory at the first attempt.

After losing his first six matches against Medvedev, Sinner has now won three in a row against the Russian.

